CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 968.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

