Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $311.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

