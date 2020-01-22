CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

