Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $254,000 in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 15,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $151.65 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

