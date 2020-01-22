Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

