Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

DAN stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 2,594 Chevron Co.
Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 2,594 Chevron Co.
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc
Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co.
Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc.
Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $254,000 in Aon PLC
Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $254,000 in Aon PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report