Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

DAN stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

