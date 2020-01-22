Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 4,261 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 540.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

