Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $173,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $2,995,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 195.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.