Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

