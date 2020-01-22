Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,396,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,920,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 508,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,054,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 411,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,848,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.