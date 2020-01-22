Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 721 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

