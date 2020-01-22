CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ALXN opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

