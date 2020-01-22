CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 146 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 29,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

