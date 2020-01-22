Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

BAH stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.