Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $3,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

