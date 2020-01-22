Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $183.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.