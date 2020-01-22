Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $236,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.