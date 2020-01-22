Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,806,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

