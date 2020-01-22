CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,898 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $95.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

