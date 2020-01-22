Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

