General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4,583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

GE stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.