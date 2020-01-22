General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,802 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Motors were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

General Motors stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.