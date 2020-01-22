CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

GILD stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

