CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

