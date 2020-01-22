CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,619 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

