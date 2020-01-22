Insider Buying: Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) Insider Acquires 6,059 Shares of Stock

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) insider Marc Simon Dench bought 6,059 shares of Joules stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

LON JOUL opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39. Joules Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 147.43 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

Get Joules alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Joules’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOUL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday.

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.