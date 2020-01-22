Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $106,608,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NKE stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.