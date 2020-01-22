CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,254 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

