CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

