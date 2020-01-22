CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

General Electric Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
General Electric Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
General Motors Shares Sold by CX Institutional
General Motors Shares Sold by CX Institutional
CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co
CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co
CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Insider Buying: Joules Ltd Insider Acquires 6,059 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Joules Ltd Insider Acquires 6,059 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report