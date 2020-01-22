Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

