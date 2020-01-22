iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

