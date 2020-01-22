CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after buying an additional 666,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

