CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,369 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

