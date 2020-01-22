CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.84 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

