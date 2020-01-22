Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) Insider Sells £131,528.25 in Stock

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

HDD stock opened at GBX 65.02 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Hardide Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a market cap of $32.22 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.04.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research report on Tuesday.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

