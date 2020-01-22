CX Institutional Lowers Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,308 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TJX stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

