CX Institutional Sells 69 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,255,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $305.75 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.33.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

