CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after purchasing an additional 621,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

