CX Institutional Sells 116 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nike were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

