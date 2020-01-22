CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.