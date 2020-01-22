SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SRG Graphite from C$1.65 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SRG Graphite Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

