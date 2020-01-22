EEStor (CVE:ESU) Shares Up 22.2%

EEStor Co. (CVE:ESU) was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 78,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 83,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About EEStor (CVE:ESU)

EEStor Corporation, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as ZENN Motor Company Inc and changed its name to EEStor Corporation in April 2015. EEStor Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

