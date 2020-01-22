Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Trading Down 0.7%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37, 269,457 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 191,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auryn Resources stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

