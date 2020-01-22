CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

