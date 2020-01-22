FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Down 1.4%

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 338.50 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.49), 7,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.55).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FW Thorpe in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.42.

In other FW Thorpe news, insider David Taylor sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £61,144.20 ($80,431.73).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

