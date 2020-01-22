Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65, approximately 761 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

About Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

