Strandline Resources (ASX:STA) Trading Up 4.5%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strandline Resources Ltd (ASX:STA) was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 3,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.12.

In other Strandline Resources news, insider Peter Watson 323,025 shares of Strandline Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

Strandline Resources Company Profile (ASX:STA)

Strandline Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Tanzania. It holds 100% interest in a portfolio of heavy mineral sands projects in Tanzania; the Coburn Heavy Mineral Sands project situated in Western Australia; and the Fowlers Bay nickel-gold project located in the Western Gawler region of South Australia.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Strandline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strandline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
FW Thorpe Shares Down 1.4%
FW Thorpe Shares Down 1.4%
Electricite de France Stock Price Up 3.6%
Electricite de France Stock Price Up 3.6%
Strandline Resources Trading Up 4.5%
Strandline Resources Trading Up 4.5%
IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Shares Down 0.1%
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Shares Down 0.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report