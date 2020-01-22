Strandline Resources (ASX:STA) Trading Up 4.5%

Strandline Resources Ltd (ASX:STA) was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 3,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.12.

Get Strandline Resources alerts:

In other Strandline Resources news, insider Peter Watson 323,025 shares of Strandline Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

Strandline Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Tanzania. It holds 100% interest in a portfolio of heavy mineral sands projects in Tanzania; the Coburn Heavy Mineral Sands project situated in Western Australia; and the Fowlers Bay nickel-gold project located in the Western Gawler region of South Australia.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Strandline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strandline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.