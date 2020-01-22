IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47, approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This is an increase from IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
FW Thorpe Shares Down 1.4%
FW Thorpe Shares Down 1.4%
Electricite de France Stock Price Up 3.6%
Electricite de France Stock Price Up 3.6%
Strandline Resources Trading Up 4.5%
Strandline Resources Trading Up 4.5%
IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Shares Down 0.1%
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Shares Down 0.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report