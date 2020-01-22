IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP) Trading Down 0.8%

IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47, approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This is an increase from IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.