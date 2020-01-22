AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

