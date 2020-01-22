Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 2.9%

Royal Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:RYFL)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, approximately 785 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Royal Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; loans, such as residential and commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans; Harland check reorders; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and cash management services.

